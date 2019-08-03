Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called a crucial meeting of the Bayelsa People’s Democratic Party Elders Council on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The PDP Elders Council comprising of eminent members of the party including former President Goodluck Jonathan, was inaugurated recently by Dickson to function like the Board of Trustees at the national level to ensure the continued cohesion of the party at critical junctures.

The chairman of the council, Air Vice Marshal Larry Koinyan, in a statement on Saturday, said that the meeting was scheduled to hold at 12 noon at the governor’s conference room, Government House, Yenagoa.

According to Koinyan, the meeting would be attended by former President Jonathan and the state governor, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson.

Koinyan called on all the statutory members who were inaugurated in consonance with constitutional provisions to attend the meeting.

He added that the meeting which is the first after the council inauguration would hold with the entire PDP State Executive Council led by the Chairman, Chief Moses Cleopas, in attendance.

Koinyan said that very important matters would be discussed at the meeting ahead of the September 3, 2019 party primaries in the state.

Although the full agenda was not made public, findings indicated that the meeting would dwell extensively on the activities of some governorship aspirants which is threatening the unity of the party.