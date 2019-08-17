Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would on Monday August 19 inaugurate a campaign committee nicknamed Restoration Governorship election Primary Committee says the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson.

The political camp of Governor Dickson formed in 2012 is known as Restoration team and it comprises of federal legislators, state lawmakers, cabinet members, council chairmen, serving and past top government officials.

Dickson had declared that the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his successor would come from his political camp because according to him his team which made up 80% of PDP members in the state are those with the capacity to win election in the state.

At the last count six members of the Restoration team including the deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboriobiogha John Jonah(rtd), Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Douye Diri, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, the Chief of Staff, Hon Talford Ongolo, former speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Friday Konbowei Benson and the boss of Internal Revenue Board, Dr Nimbofa Ayawei have been given tacit support to contest the governorship primaries.

Another strong member of the Restoration team, Hon Fred Agbedi, member representing Ekeremor/ Sagbama federal constituency was however left out as Restoration team opposed his governorship ambition on the grounds that he is from the same senatorial district of Governor Dickson who would be rounding up his eight year tenure in February 13 2020.

A list obtained from Iworiso- Markson who is the Head Media and Publicity of the Restoration Governorship Primary Election Committee on PDP Primaries indicated that the campaign committee has members drawn from the National Assembly, State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon Tonye Isenah, the State Executive Council and council chairmen.

The campaign committee comprises of the Central campaign organisation, special Restoration Contact and Mobilization Committee, Campaign Secretariat Security and Media Committee. It also has coordinators in the eight local government areas and the 24 constituencies.

The inauguration of the campaign committee is to coincide with the official commencement of campaigns for the primaries by the governorship aspirants.

Iworiso- Markson in the statement disclosed that ward coordinators for the 105 wards, advisory council, women team and youth mobilization team would soon be announced.