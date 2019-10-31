Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Kinsmen of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson have endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hon. David Lyon ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The Ebedaowei of Kabowei Clan His Royal Highness, Dr Edwin Aroh and, HRH John Bikumoh Maseri, Agbere Babe Jeni II, Amananaowei of Agbere during separate visits to their palaces described Lyon as a worthy son of Bayelsa State capable to lead the state.

Dr Edwin Aroh who described Mr David Lyon as a worthy son of Bayelsa State who has come to help his people urged him to run an inclusive government that would meaningfully engage community leaders in the scheme of things.

HRH John Bikumoh Maseri in his own remarks disclosed that the people had waited with excitement to receive Lyon and his entourage.

The monarch lamented that the Peoples’ Democratic Party-led administration has been in office for over seven years now with no remarkable impact in Agbere even though some of her sons such as Sen. Brambaifa fought for the creation of the state.

His words: “Most Bayelsa communities lack basic amenities necessary for living. Our schools are in sorry state while the present administration is priding itself to have spent billions of Bayelsa State money on the education sector. Bayelsa State is experiencing the highest level of insecurity since its creation. The basic duty of every responsible government is to secure its citizens. PDP has failed even in that. The PDP-led government is very distant from the people it should be governing. Sometimes even the people forget that there is a government.”

Lyon in his response promised that he would integrate traditional rulers in his administration when elected as governor of the state noting that traditional rulers hold sway in their domains in maintaining law and order being the custodians of custom and traditions.

He pointed out that sustainable peace and stability in rural communities in the state can only thrive when government makes deliberate efforts to nurture and sustain infrastructural development and economic well-being of the grassroots.

According to him peace and order is vital for any economic activity to take place in a locality “therefore our government shall rely on the traditional rulers to keep the peace in their domains.”

“For instance, people in the community know themselves and they could easily fish out any criminal in their midst and hand them over to the palace or the police for prosecution or punishment by using communal policing and vigilante group. Our administration shall ensure that our traditional rulers are empowered to take charge.”