Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for Bayelsa governorship election, Michael Anthony Ogbizi has restricted movements on land and waterways for the Bayelsa governorship election.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat said the Ogbizi has also ordered the withdrawal of Policemen attached to VIPs in the state.

According to him Ogbizi has directed security agencies to enforce the restriction of movements of boats and all river craft activities in the state waterways, from 12 midnight of 15th November through to 7pm on 17th November, 2019.

“Movement of persons, motor vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles will be restricted from 12 midnight of 15th November till the end of the voting exercise. The electorates are advised to come out and exercise their franchise by casting their votes for candidates of their choice” he said.

The Police also warned all political parties and their supporters to desist from engaging in any act of violence capable of disrupting the exercise and advised to abide by the peace accord they earlier signed and to cooperate with security agencies.

On the withdrawal of Policemen attached to VIPs, Butwats said Ogbizi ordered the temporary withdrawal of the Policemen with effect from Friday 15th November.

He directed all of them to report unfailingly to the Bayelsa State Police Command of Friday November 15th.

The Police urged Bayelsans to cooperate and support security agencies and come out to exercise their franchise by casting their vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or molestation.