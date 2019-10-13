Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of entertainers comprising comedians, musicians, movie artistes and dancers in Bayelsa State have declared that the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor in the November 16 governorship election is the only option to sustain the developmental strides of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

According to them, the duo has track record of administrative and governance experience which Bayelsa needs to continue building on the foundation led by the Dickson administration.

The spokesman of the group, Mr. Joseph Okpeke Emerada who stated this after a strategic meeting of the artistes at Ayalla Hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the entertainment industry in Bayelsa has flourished because of the commitment of Dickson administration to the development of the industry.

He noted that Dickson has demonstrated his commitment to the entertainment industry with the establishment of the Film Village, which upon completion would be the best in West Africa and boost tourism, hospitality and Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

Okpeke noted that they unanimously decided to back the PDP because what Bayelsans need after the eight years of high-flying performance by the Dickson administration are politicians with experience in governance not political neophytes that would reverse the gains made by the Restoration Government.

“The Dickson government has appointed 40 entertainers as Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants. We are aware that with the foundation this government has laid, it is important to build on it and we require those with administrative and governance experience and pedigree and that is what Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewrudajkpo represents.”