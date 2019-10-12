Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of comedians, musicians, movie makers and dancers in Bayelsa State have declared that the election of Senator Douye Diri, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, in the November 16 governorship election is the only option to sustain the development strides of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

According to the entertainers, the duo of Diri and Ewhrudjakpor have a track record of administrative and governance experience which Bayelsa needs to continue building on the foundation led by the Dickson administration.

The spokesman of the group, Mr Jospeh Okpeke Emerada (aka MC Okpeke), who stated this after a strategic meeting of the artistes at Ayalla Hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the entertainment industry in Bayelsa has flourished because of the commitment of the Dickson administration to the development of the industry.

He noted that Dickson has demonstrated his commitment to the entertainment industry with the establishment of the Film village which upon completion would be the best in West Africa and boost tourism, hospitality and Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

Okpeke noted that they unanimously decided to back the PDP because what Bayelsans need after the eight years of high-flying performance by the Dickson administration are politicians with experience in governance not political neophytes that would reverse the gains made by the Restoration Government.

“The Dickson government has appointed 40 entertainers as Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants. We are aware that with the foundation this government has laid, it is important to build on it and we require those with administrative and governance experience and pedigree and that is what Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewrudajkpo represents. As we prepare for this election, it is crucial that Bayelsans pick a candidate that is articulate and has a clear vision about governance. Today the entertainment industry in Bayelsa is flourishing because of the manner Governor Dickson has treated the Industry. This is why we have decided to throw our weight behind the PDP candidate for the Bayelsa governorship election. We are going to be part of the campaigns and ensure Bayelsans vote for the PDP candidate. We would move from community to community, ward to ward, unit to unit to campaign for the PDP. Majority of Bayelsa entertainers have come to the conclusion that it is only a PDP government that can guarantee the prosperity of Bayelsans.”