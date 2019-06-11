Femi Folaranmi

The quest for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket has begun with former director-general of National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) Dr Franklin Erepamo Osaisai, declaring to contest with an assurance that he intends to build on the legacies of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson if elected governor on November 16.

Osaisai, a former senator and commissioner in the administration of late former Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, and a chieftain of PDP said what Bayelsans desired was a continuation of the legacy projects initiated by the Dickson administration.

Speaking in his community, Koluama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, during a church programme “Solemn Declaration of Interest” at St John’s Anglican Church, he disclosed that he decided to come back to his roots in recognition of the fact that it was the grace of God that took him from a chorister at the St John’s Anglican Church to the pinnacle of his career.

“I aspire to lead the people of Bayelsa to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson and it is in realisation of the fact that leadership comes from God that I chose to declare my intention from where I had my humble beginning.

“I am a firm believer and beneficiary of God’s grace and because power comes from God, I thought it wise to come to the source and declare my interest before God in the presence of people.

“I hope to be fair to all parts of Bayelsa and mobilise the people for development and progress and I position myself to lead.”

Earlier, Osaisai who meet members of the traditional institution assured them of his vision to tackle developmental challenges confronting coastal communities in Bayelsa state.

He said having come from a coastal community himself he would pay serious attention to ameliorating the sufferings of coastal communities in the state.