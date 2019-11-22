Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The House of Representatives member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli has advised Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to be a good sportsman and accept the defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Sunny- Goli reacting to Dickson’s assertion that security agencies connived with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressive Congress to perpetuate electoral fraud to foist the governor- elect, David Lyon on the state said the results declared were a true reflection of the wishes of the people.

Sunny- Goli in a statement personally signed by him said Dickson’s efforts to discredit the victory of APC and Lyon in the governorship election claiming INEC declared bogus figures would fail.

According to him Bayelsans have endured almost eight years of poverty and hunger and they have decided to change their story by voting out the PDP government which has been responsible for their misery.