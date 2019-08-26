Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Yenagoa-based socio-political association, Forward Action Restoration, FAR (FAR) has lashed out at some governorship aspirants whom it accused of sponsoring malicious publications against a frontline governorship aspirant, Senator Douye Diri ahead the September 3 governorship primaries.

FAR reacting to a statement credited to PDP Monitoring Group (PMG) which discredited the political aspiration of Diri with the argument that he is no match for the proposed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon from Southern Ijaw described the action of PMG as “self-seeking” and “bad politics.” It advised the governorship aspirants behind PMG to desist from such antics since the contest is open to all the 21 PDP governorship aspirants.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of FAR, Mr Steven Tubolayefa, the group noted that it was deeply concerned about the treacherous political moves and threats against Governor Henry Seriake Dickson by PMG and warned that such actions were unacceptable.

It described Senator Diri as a politician that would be able to unify the party after the primaries and lead it to victory in the November 16 governorship election.

“We thought that all the aspirants agreed to play by the rules and be civil in their campaigns. The action of PMG portrays betrayal of trust and we call on Governor Dickson to call those behind PMG to order. This is not good for the Restoration family. Senator Douye Diri is in the race to win like every member of the family. We are not aware that the governor has picked any aspirant or has shown any bias towards any of them. The race for the ticket is open. PMG is pre-empting the governor. This is purely bad politics and it is not in the interest of the Restoration Caucus. PMG wants to blackmail the governor with the voting strength of Southern Ijaw. We are all Bayelsans and we are one. We need votes across the eight local government areas to win. Senator Douye Diri, is a unifier and a man of the people. His aspiration is genuine. The attacks on his person are unnecessary distractions. He has a resolve to serve the people and wants to remain focus. We are confident that with his track record and agenda for the people, Senator Diri will win the election with the support of party members.”