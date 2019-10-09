Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has boasted that the November 16 governorship election would be worse for the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the party would not win one ward.

Dickson, who stated this at the flag-off of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in Yenagoa, told party faithful to expect more defections from the APC ahead of the elections as the party has no plan for the state.

According to him, most members of the APC are disillusioned and are only in the party to see to its ruin before returning to the PDP.

Dickson , who commended Bayelsans for their massive support for the PDP, stressed that the APC had failed to provide solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing the state.

While drawing attention to the massive support Bayelsans have for PDP as witnessed by the attendance at the rally, Dickson cautioned electoral officials and security agencies to be neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties. He also urged Bayelsans to protect their votes and resist manipulation. He directed party members to organise themselves into units in communities at polling units and ward levels to ensure the escort and monitoring of electoral materials and avoid its hijack by the APC.

Dickson who commended party members for their support hinted that more appointments are underway as the state government would soon constitute members for the Rural Developments Areas which were created by late governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.