Doris Obinna

In furtherance of its sustained campaign for a violence-free poll ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayesa State, the Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, in conjunction with other collaborating groups, has concluded arrangements to organise a workshop on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Yenagoa, to sensitise the people on the need for a peaceful, credible and fair election.

A statement by Secretary of the forum, Mr. Efiye Bribena, said the aim of the workshop with the theme: “Peaceful and credible governorship election and good governance: Building consensus through the Ijaw charter and Ijaw nation code of ethics, leadership and governance” was to ensure prospective aspirants play by the rules of the game to avoid blood shed.

This, he said, was a follow up to the earlier conference held in Yenagoa on May 22, 2019, which had in attendance eminent key stakeholders including former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd).

Stakeholders expected at the conference include leadership of major political parties, traditional rulers, elders/leaders, governorship aspirants, civil society organizations, INEC, security agencies, among others.