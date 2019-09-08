Omoniyi Salaudeen Ijaw Elder Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, in conjunction with other collaborating groups, has commended the leadership of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for the peaceful conduct of their primaries for the November 16 governorship election. In a statement made available by its Secretary, Mr Efiye Bribena, the forum urged all concerned stakeholders to sustain the peace beyond the forthcoming governorship election. It read: “We congratulate the leadership of PDP and APC for the peaceful manner their primaries have been conducted without any reported case of violence and bloodshed. This is a big plus for the two parties, aspirants and the good people of Bayelsa State. It is expected that this will be sustained into and beyond the forthcoming governorship election.” While commending the organising committees of both parties for the maintenance of peace during the primaries, the group also congratulated their respective candidates – Senator Douye Diri (PDP) and Mr. Lyon David (APC) – for their victory, stressing the need for them to conduct their campaigns in a most peaceful manner. It also admonished aggrieved aspirants to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters and as well urged other relevant stakeholders to be mindful of their utterances and activities, adding that any attempt to subvert the peace and tranquillity of the state would be checked through the instrumentality of the law.