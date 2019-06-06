Femi Folaranmi Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, boasted, yesterday, that on February 2020, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate would be inaugurated as the fifth civilian governor of the state.

Dickson declared that he would lead the party with the support of leaders of the state towards ensuring that the baton of leadership is handed over to another PDP governor.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor to have stated this at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa He advised the PDP governorship aspirants to play opposition politics rather than scheming and causing divisions in their party.

Governor Dickson reminded the people that the last election showed how the Federal Government deployed its might to undermine the security of the state in favour of its party members.

He, therefore, urged the PDP aspirants seeking elective positions in the forthcoming local government and governorship polls to embark on massive mobilisation across the communities to achieve victory for the party.

The governor said the PDP aspirants have a better platform to contest elections and should campaign on the strength of the party’s landmark achievements in the state.

Dickson said PDP is the only political party with the popularity and strength to win free, fair and credible election in Bayelsa State.

The PDP Governors’ Forum chairman cautioned that the governorship election in Bayelsa would be a class of two systems: the PDP and its massive supporters in the various constituencies and communities and the All Progressives Congress, backed by federal forces to attempt wrest political control. He urged the people to resist any attempt by cultists posing as politicians to return to power in Bayelsa to retard the process of growth in the state.

He said: “Another PDP governor will be elected in the next election. I urge all the people to go into the communities and mobilise the people. It will be my pleasure to lead the PDP with your support so that another PDP governor will be elected.

“How we survived during the 2015 governorship election is by the grace of God and our mobilisation skills. You now have people who know how to play opposition politics. As we begin the transition programme, we expect you to put on the toga of an opposition person.

“You have a lot of work to do. It is their work to sow seeds of discord but it’s your job to keep your party united, strong and stable.”

Dickson, who cautioned aspirants not to use former President Goodluck Jonathan’s name to destabilise the party, pleaded with the party stakeholders to enforce the 30 percent affirmative action accorded women for councillor-ship positions.