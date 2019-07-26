Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has restated his earlier position that the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party has not endorsed any aspirant for the candidature òf the party.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as calling on Bayelsans to discountenance aspirants claiming to have his endorsement.

The governor said that he would commence intense consultations with aspirants and critical stakeholders at the national and state levels of the PDP with the conclusion of the sale of the gubernatorial nomination forms for the next election.

Governor Dickson also promised to work closely with the party leadership to ensure the conduct of credible, free and fair primaries in Bayelsa.

According to the governor, while the aspirants who have picked the party’s nomination forms have the right to pursue their ambition, the leadership of the party would watch and indeed monitor the build up to the primaries.

He stressed that his earlier stance that there was no anointed aspirant in the forthcoming gubernatorial election has not changed because there was no such aspirant.

He said: “Now that the collection of gubernatorial forms have ended, the leadership of the party in the state wishes to say that there is no anointed aspirant against the practice in those states where outgoing governors endorsed one single aspirant.

“I decided to open the state for people in my government, my team and other members of the party who have interest to indicate their interest.

“I promise the state that there would be no imposition so would it be.

“The aspirants who have bought forms have the right to express their ambition but the state leadership òf the party would watch keenly. I am following the comments and making observations and in appropriate cases making consultations.

“Now that the end of purchase of forms has come, I will intensify consultations both with aspirants, party leaders and other stakeholders.

“And at the end of the day, I intend to work with the party at the national and state levels to ensure that there is a free and fair election.

Those using my name should be disregarded; it is not true, I have not endorsed anybody yet.”