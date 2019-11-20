Femi Folaranmi, Yenagpa

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it will present Certificate of Return to Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, tomorrow.

INEC had declared Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election held last Saturday.

He polled 352,552 votes to defeat Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143,172 votes

Meanwhile, Lyon has dedicated his victory to the people and promised an all-inclusive government to unite the state.

Former president Godluck Jonathan had, during a visit to his residence by Lyon and leaders of the party, advised Lyon to carry all Bayelsans along irrespective of party affiliations.

Lyon, in a statement thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Badaru Abubakar, who was the chairman of the APC national governorship campaign council for Bayelsa; the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and promised to regain the lost years for Bayelsans.

He said the victory of the party is an indication that Bayelsans are ready to embrace change to accelerate the development of the state.

“I am aware that Bayelsa State has been unlucky with a selfless leadership in about eight years. This has been made worse with a deep division among our people across ethnic and party lines. I want to assure all Bayelsans that my administration will be an all-inclusive one, even as I reiterate my commitment in doing everything possible within my powers to reunite our people irrespective of party differences and be fair to all in a bid to repositioning our state for greater development and empowerment.

“My condolences go out to all those who lost their lives during this election, which is rather regrettable and needless at a time like this in our electioneering process. I want to offer my sincere condolences to all the families affected and promise to identify with them at this time of their grief.”

Regardless, Governor Seriake Dickson has tendered a video evidence in support of the killings and election violence that characterised the conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election in Nembe Local Government Area and some other parts of the state.

Addressing a world press conference in Yenagoa yesterday, Dickson described the election as a charade and a carefully orchestrated plan to forcefully take over Bayelsa towards entrenching a one party system.

He condemned, in its entirety, what he termed, the brazen connivance of security agents, particularly the Nigerian Army with the All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs to hijack electoral materials in most local government areas.

The governor said soldiers were deployed to Ogbia Local Government Area and other parts of the state, allegedly led by a certain Lieutenant Col. from the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army to cart away electoral materials thereby undermining the process in APC favour.