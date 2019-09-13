Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Bayelsa governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, has charged the Independent National Electoral Agency (INEC) and security agencies to ensure level-playing field in the November election in the state.

Diri disclosed this at an interactive session with the media in Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “If we have a free, fair, transparent election, the APC cannot win a councillor-ship seat in Bayelsa State. It is all this hype about federal might, this hype about using security agencies to intimidate opponents or using INEC to write results.

“That is the propaganda we have been receiving. Our appeal here is that security agencies must be professional. INEC must be an unbiased umpire; and, if there is level-playing field for us, I assure you the opponents are neither here nor there; to contest this election with the PDP.”

Diri also spoke about his plans and vision for the state.

“I will ensure we move higher. If we are presently among the first five, we should be the number one or second.

“My second policy thrust will be the economy. For those of us who are from that place, who grew up in old Rivers State and Bayelsa, our local economy is neither here nor there.

“The sitting governor has tried to exploit our comparative advantage in agriculture and trade but I want to have a local economy where our people will be directly involved. Today, the number of Bayelsans involved in the economy is negligible. We will also work on security. No government can thrive and do well without adequate security…,” Diri said.