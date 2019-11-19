Femi Folaranmi, Yenagpa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it would present a Certificate of Return to Bayelsa Governor-Elect David Lyon on Thursday, November 21.

The INEC had declared Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner polling 352,552 votes to defeat Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143,172 votes

Meanwhile Lyon has written to Bayelsans dedicating his victory to them and promising an all inclusive government to unite the state.

Former President Godluck Jonathan had during a visit to his residence by Lyon and leaders of the party advised Lyon to carry all Bayelsans along irrespective of party affiliations.

In a statement he personally signed, Lyon while thanking President Mohammed Buhari, Governor Badaru Abubakar, who was the chairman of the APC national governorship campaign council for Bayelsa; the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, the Minister of State Petroluem, Timipre Sylva and national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, promised to regain the lost years for Bayelsans.

According to him, the victory of the party is an indication that Bayelsans are ready to embrace change to accelerate the development of the state.

Lyon’s statement reads:

“I am aware that Bayelsa State has been unlucky with a selfish leadership in about eight years. This has been made worse with a deep division amongst our people across ethnic and party lines. I want to assure all Bayelsans that my Government will be an all-inclusive one, even as I reiterate my commitment in doing everything possible within my powers to reunite our people irrespective of party differences and be fair to all in a bid to repositioning our state for greater development and empowerment. My condolences go out to all those who lost their lives during this election, which is rather regrettable and needless at a time like this in our electioneering process. I want to offer my sincere condolences to all the families affected and promise to identify with them at this time of their grief. Our victory as a party, irrespective of political affiliation, is a clear message that our dear state is ready and willing for a true change that will bring about prosperity and good governance.

“In spite of the fact that our people and the Ijaw nation have suffered deceit and deprivation without a true connection to the national level, it is our collective resolve to move the state to the next level with a renewed and dedicated partnership with the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to move the state, the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region to attain the desired sustainable development.”