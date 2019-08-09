Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan will not be a factor or force in deciding the outcome of November 16, 2019, Bayelsa State governorship election.

He reacted to media report credited to the former president that described the APC Bayelsa State as a party that lacked political presence at the ward, local government and state levels to win the state governorship election.

Jonathan, who made the statement during the PDP Elders’ Advisory Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, added that the large number of governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP indicated the dominance of the party as the preferred platform for election.

Describing him as ‘a push and start president’ who never won any election even in his home state of Bayelsa, the APC deputy spokesman cautioned him to be mindful of misguided comments so as not to ridicule his person.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Nabena said he never contested any election and won, including in 2015 he contested and lost woefully as a sitting president.

“Jonathan is attempting to rewrite history on presidential elections conducted under his watch in Bayelsa State while he was president. He never won as votes never counted. Aided by security agents, election results were simply announced by the election body in favour of the PDP.

“Former President Jonathan even lost in his senatorial zone in the last 2019 National Assembly election won by the APC candidate. So, one wonders the party Jonathan refers to as not being on the ground in Bayelsa State,” he said.

Nabena further accused the PDP and the outgoing Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, of plotting to use state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, to rig the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election as was done in the 2019 general elections.

“The media will recall that under Governor Seriake Dickson’s watch, 63 Smart Card Readers belonging to INEC were stolen and later retrieved. Also, I had earlier called on the Inspector General of Police to proscribe the state-controlled security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo following security reports indicating that the state government was plotting violence by flooding the state with arms ahead of the 2019 polls. That threat is still active as Bayelsa State prepares for the governorship election.

“It is clear that no amount of falsehood and rigging can stop PDP’s imminent defeat in the forthcoming governorship election. The PDP has become very unpopular and stands rejected in Bayelsa State,” the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said.