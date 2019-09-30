Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s kinsmen in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have declared total support for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor.

Rising from a Ogbia Unity Congress stakeholders meeting convened by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, and the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders, they vowed to vote en masse for the PDP candidate.

A member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr Fred Obua, who spoke at the event, said the PDP was stable in the state, adding that Ogbia would deliver 95 percent of the votes to the party.

Commenting on Diri’s personality, he said: “Douye Diri is a free man… He is a nice man, somebody that is accessible. He is a highly-experienced man and somebody you can trust anytime.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Mr Ebinyo Turner, noted that Ogbia youths were happy with the PDP because of the party’s generosity in bringing development to Ogbia land.

He noted that Ogbia has been a traditionally PDP stronghold and would rally round the party to ensure victory in the November 16 election.

Also a PDP chieftain and Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, commended leaders and stakeholders of Ogbia local government area for their support for the candidate of the party and his running mate.

Iworiso-Markson said he was happy that leaders from the council area came out en masse to endorse the PDP candidate.

He particularly thanked the Chairman of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus, Chief George Okirinya, Graham Ipigansi and the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Fred Obua.

Iworiso-Markson said the open endorsement of the PDP ticket by the leaders and stakeholders of Ogbia showed that votes from the local government are already secure for the party.

He indicated that Ogbia people are expectant that what they hope would be the next PDP government would continue with the policies of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s Restoration Government, expressing confidence that voters would stick with the party in the coming election.