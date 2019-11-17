Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress(APC) had recorded a rare victory in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area polling 58, 016 to defeat the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) which polled 13, 763 in the governorship election.

Ogbia since 1999 has been the stronghold of the PDP and the fall of the party can be traced to the rift between Jonathan and Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The APC which had harvested PDP members to its fold before the governorship election raised the bar to defeat PDP with a wide margin.