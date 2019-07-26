Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A Bayelsa State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November election, retired Commissioner of Police, Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha, has boasted that the immediate-past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, would not pose any threat to her ambition.

Nsirim-Poweigha, who became the first Bayelsa female governorship aspirant to obtain the APC nomination and expression of interest form, promised to overhaul the security architecture in the state if she were elected.

She expressing her confidence ahead of the August 29, 2019 APC governorship primary to elect the party’s candidate for the November 16 governorship poll.

The former Niger State Police Commissioner also advocated adequate funding of the nation’s security agents, stressing that government must invest more in security to attract investors.

Coming into the race with vast experience in security, she lamented the complete breakdown of communication network in Bayelsa state, making it difficult for security personnel’s in one part of the state to communicate with their colleagues in other parts.

She also lamented that the entire Bayelsa State have only two major roads, a situation she said is not good enough, stressing that available natural resources in the state have been left untapped.

“People say Lokpobiri is a threat but I don’t see him as so. It is not what you have as a political background that matters. Some of them have political experience without anything to show for it,” she said.

“Our youths have now become kidnappers because they don’t have work to do since the government in place has not provided any for them. Bayelsa has a lot of mineral resources which have been left untapped. It does not have a good housing system. Everybody is struggling to get houses for themselves.

“Give us a chance to make the difference in Bayelsa. The belief that women cannot rule in Nigeria should not be allowed to continue because we have seen women serving as great leaders in other parts of the world.

“The security situation in my state Bayelsa, is terribly bad. Police men and women are killed even inside the town. Communication system in Bayelsa State has completely broken down. The police cannot communicate with one another in other parts of the state.

“When we come to power, we will work with the security agencies to address the security situation in the state because without security, there will be no investment or industries in the state. It is a shame that with all its resources, there are no industries in the state.

“It is not what you have in terms of political experience that matters or that will bring you to power. Some of these people with their political experience have not been able to address the problems in the state.

“Government needs to put more money into the security apparatus of the state. Security is not only government business. It is everyone’s business. Whether state or federal police, what is needed is adequate funding,” she said.