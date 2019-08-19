Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa state governorship party primaries, an aspirant, Preye Aganaba, has declared that former Minister of state for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, will not pose any threat to his ambition.

Dismissing the impression that Lokpobiri a governorship aspirant is favoured to pick the party’s ticket, he said that though he prefers direct mode of primary, he is very much on ground to defeat him regardless of the mode of primaries adopted by the party.

Fielding questions from newsmen after submitting his nomination forms at the APC national secretariat Monday in Abuja, Aganaba claimed that direct primary would clear the doubt of everyone.

Asked if Lokpobiri is a threat to his ambition, he thundered: “Lokpobiri is not a threat and nobody is a threat to me, forget about big names in Abuja. When the chips are down, we will know who owns the party.

“We need somebody everybody can work with. The reality is that we are on ground, Bayelsa wants a fresh face across party lines, someone without baggage,” he quipped.

Aganaba further noted that he decided to contest because he was out to redefine the business of governance in Bayelsa.

“I think is left for the national to decide but whatever mode of primaries they choose, we will abide. But, most of our members want to participate in the primaries. Anyone they choose is fine but direct primary will clear anyone’s doubt.

Aganaba said that in line with the principle of power rotation in the state it was the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor of the state.

“It is the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the governor. Power has moved to West and East. Power is coming to Bayelsa Central and nobody or no party can fight that. “Though that’s not why I am running, I am contesting because I am the best candidate to govern the state. Bayelsa state capital remains a slum. Bayelsa needs APC more than APC needs Bayelsa,” he said.