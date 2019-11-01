Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hon David Lyon has taken his campaign to the Traditional Rulers Council where he assured that his government would consider the provision of basic amenities to Bayelsans if elected into office.

Lyon who addressed a full council of the state Traditional Rulers Council which had in attendance all the First Class kings in the state led by its Chairman, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, lamented the absence of portable water in Bayelsa 23 years after its creation.

He also expressed sadness over the pitch darkness in Yenagoa the state capital and several communities in the state and the increasing wave of insecurity.

Lyon who disclosed that he came to introduce himself and seek royal blessings for his governorship ambition said it is unacceptable that Bayelsans would still be lacking basic amenities with all its oil wealth.

According to him, if the issue of insecurity is tackled investors both local and foreign would flood the state and would provide employment for Bayelsa youths.

Lyon who was accompanied to the council by the Alternate Director-General of the campaigns, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, two former deputy governors, Rt Hon Peremobobwei Ebebi and Werinipre Seibarugu and former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, said it was inconceivable that Bayelsa with huge gas reserves still lacks electricity with its capital thrown into darkness, adding that when elected governor, he would explore all avenues to give the state regular electricity.

“I am blessed today to be in the presence of our revered traditional rulers. I am here to tell my kings that I am the candidate of the APC for the forthcoming governorship election. You are the fathers of Bayelsa and you are aware that insecurity is bothering the people of Bayelsa. The APC government will not handle insecurity without the traditional rulers. While we are emphasizing on security is that insecurity drives away investors.

“When I am elected as the governor, I will hold proper consultations with traditional rulers and assign them roles to tackle insecurity. Once we tackle insecurity, many investors are ready to come into Bayelsa because our state is blessed with abundant resources. We are one of the richest states in the federation. But look at where we are as a state. We don’t have electricity. We have all the resources, but there is no electricity. When there is no electricity, how can investors come? Investors can’t come into darkness and invest.”

Diete- Spiff in his response, said as traditional rulers, they are neutral but called for a peaceful election. He said they would hold him to his promises when the time comes.