Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation has dismissed the wild rumour that a Federal High Court has ruled that the PDP Candidate, Senator Douye Diri, has been disqualified.

The Director, Media/Publicity, SDD Campaign Organisation, Hon Jonathan Obuebite, said in a statement on Friday that there was no iota of truth in the lie which he said was a product of mischief.

He said that the case instituted by the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe against the nomination of the Candidate of the PDP, Senator Douye, was adjourned sine die

He said that the case, FHC/YNG/CS/99/2019 filed against the PDP and four orders, by Alaibe was scheduled for hearing by Justice Jane Inyang, and not even for judgment at the Federal High Court, Owerri.

He said, “Our attention has been called to a wild rumour that the Federal High Court has disqualified the Candidate of the PDP, Sen Douye Diri. We wish to inform our members and the Nigerian public that this is untrue; it is a product of mischief and should be discountenanced. Our members should not panic; court judgements are not originated from the social media. The case was scheduled for hearing under Justice Jane Inyang in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, but was adjourned indefinitely.”