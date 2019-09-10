Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Choice of who becomes the running mate to Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election is causing ripples in the party.

The struggle for the running mate between Bayelsa West and Bayelsa East is threatening to tear the party apart.

Already, three groups, Bayelsa East Senatorial Youth Assembly (BESYA), Concerned Bayelsa PDP stakeholders and Youths For Douye Diri, have warned the party of plots to pick the running mate from Sagbama, Bayelsa West as it would spell doom for the party.

Bethel Agih and Seiyefa Clinton, President and Secretary General respectively of BESYA, described as laughable attempts by some stakeholders to endorse the decision to pick the party’s running mate from Bayelsa West.

They urged Bayelsans and PDP to reject the Baylesa Central/Bayelsa West ticket which is against the principles of justice and fairness being promoted by the party.

Also, Ere Opukiri and Omonibo Gift, in a statement on behalf of Concerned Bayelsa PDP stakeholders, appealed to Governor Seriake Dickson and the leadership of the party to rescind their decision to pick the running mate from Bayelsa West to save the party.