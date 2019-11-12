Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to rig the governorship election. A statement by the APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, alleged that 100 awaiting trial inmates were released from Okaka Prison in Yenagoa by the state government to aid in the rigging of the pool.

The APC equally alerted security agencies and the public of the plot by the party to kit political thugs with military and police uniforms to assist in the rigging of the election. The party also alleged it had uncovered plans by the PDP to lure voters with N20,000 each and to deploy cloned Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to rig the election.

“The state government recently ordered the secret release of 100 inmates awaiting trial from Okaka Prisons to work for the PDP during the Saturday’s governorship election.”

“A member of the Bayelsa Governorship Special Purpose Election Committee (SPEC) which was set up and secretly working for the government resigned recently from the committee and has reported the goverment’s plans to rig the election against the APC.