Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all aspirants of the party who have picked the party’s nomination form for the gubernatorial primaries to exhibit the high level of maturity in accordance with the tradition of the party.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of the party, Chief Moses Cleopas, in a statement, advised the aspirants to demonstrate a high level of civility in their activities preparatory to the forthcoming primaries in the state.

Cleopas, who expressed joy at the large number of highly credible, competent and reputable politicians who have indicated interest in the governorship of the state on the platform of the PDP, said it was a clear reflection of the good leadership provided by Governor Dickson over the years.

He said that it was the expectation of the party that those who had approached the party for the indication of interest form for the governorship in accordance with the party’s constitution and its guidelines would be guided by the rules, as the selection process could only produce a candidate out of the many.

Cleopas expressed confidence in the leadership provided by the Governor to lead the party to yet another victory in the November 16, 2019 election.

He noted that the governor led the party to victory in 2012, 2015 and the 2019 National Assembly and House of Assembly elections, saying he would be available to repeat the feat in November