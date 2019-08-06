Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bayelsans by extension, will not elect an establishment errand boy as governor of the state.

The governorship primary is scheduled for September 3.

Dickson, who spoke at a live media chat, said his successor should be principled, bold and courageous enough to protect the collective interest of the Ijaw people.

He said Bayelsans cannot afford to have a weak leader, stressing that his successor must be God-fearing ready to serve the people with humility and compassion.

The governor, however, expressed disappointment that many of those coming to talk to him on their governorship aspirations do not have the interest of the state at heart.

“The next governor of the Ijaw must be courageous; he must be ready to defend the people at all times. He must not be the errand boy of any ethnic group.

“I will be sad to see the governor of Bayelsa playing politics, without being able to take a decisive position on issues

“Our people are oppressed. We have a lot of stories to tell Nigerians. When it comes to speak for the Ijaw, I have not been found wanting. I want that tradition to continue. I want my people to be safe.

“More, than any other time, Bayelsa needs a governor with the requisite courage to lead the Ijaw. What is at stake is your destiny and survival. Our people are balkanised from Ondo State to many other states.

“In the Niger Delta, the Ijaw voice must be heard. I hope those buying the forms are aware of the enormity of the responsibilities of being the governor of Bayelsa State,” he said.

Dickson, who attributed the multiplicity of aspirants and the peaceful atmosphere in the state to the culture of tolerance and maturity his administration had promoted in the last seven years, said the various political parties, members and candidates would abide by the rules of the game for the greater good of Bayelsa State.

He noted that the high number of aspirants on the platform of the PDP is an indication that the party remains the best platform to win election and a reflection of the leadership and democratic style of governance he has provided where people are allowed to pursue their political ambitions without any form of interference.