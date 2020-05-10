Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is disquiet in Bayelsa State over the subpoena of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjapo by the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the petition filed by Vijah Eldred Opuama, the governorship candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the 2019 election.

The Tribunal had issued a Subpoena Duces Tecum mandating Ewhrudjapo to appear before it at its next sitting scheduled for June 1st, directing the deputy governor to “bring with you and produce… the original copy of the NYSC Exemption certificate with serial No 139708 dated February 1998 in the name of EWHRUDJAKPO Lawrence O.”

One Resident Godspower, an administrative officer 11 in the deputy governor’s office, acknowledged receipt of the subpoena.

In another subpoena to the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), the Tribunal has summoned the Director, Corps Certification Department also on the next hearing date scheduled for June 1st to give evidence on behalf of the petitioner.

Documents requested from the NYSC official include the original or acknowledgement of receipt copy of Exemption Certificate with serial No. 139708 dated 2nd February 1998 in the name of EWHRUOJAKPA Lawrence O.

The Tribunal also asked for the certified true copy of the Senate approved list of part-time programmes graduates of 1998 of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology that was forwarded to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for mobilisation/exemption.

It also asked for a Certified True Copy and section 84 of Evidence Act compliant, NYSC procedure for collection/replacement of Certificate of Exemption as stated on NYSC website.

The subpoena has caused frenzy between supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the LM. While the former had insisted that the LM was being used by enemies of the State, supporters of the latter maintained that what the petitioner seeks is justice.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP and former Commissioner for Education in the Henry Seriake Dickson administration, Dr Jonathan Obuebite, has warned opposition elements to stop inciting unrest.

Obuebite, who called on the members of the opposition parties in the State to explore all the avenues provided by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act 2003 as amended on Election matters, rather than engaging in the spread of falsehoods and a politics of bitterness, expressed confidence that Douye Diri and Ewhrudjapor would serve out their eight years as governor and deputy, respectively.