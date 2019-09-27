Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, has tasked Bayelsans to retire Governor Seriake Dickson from politics with their votes in the November 16 governorship election.

Sunny-Goli ssaid it was laughable that Dickson could accuse the All Progressive sCongress (APC) members of digging potholes to destroy the Isaac Boro Expressway under construction.

He chided the government for failing to strategically locate industries and other economically viable infrastructures that could absorb the working population as well as exponentially increase the internal revenue of the state.

“By saying that Bayelsa is the poorest Niger Delta state, Dickson has more or less admitted that instead of investing the resources of the state for the betterment of the people, his administration has squandered the relatively high federal allocations, the Paris Club refunds that the Federal Government paid to all states among other revenues from the multinationals operating in the state.

He said the best punishment for Dickson is to vote APC.

“In the November 16 governorship election, all well-meaning Bayelsa voters, I am sure, will vote against Dickson’s handpicked candidate and retire him and his co-travellers from active politics, because they do not mean well for our dear state,” Sunny-Goli, stated.