Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on the people of the state to reject cultists and ungodly politicians aspiring to govern the state after his tenure in 2020.

The governor enjoined Bayelsans to ensure that politicians with the devilish habit to use political appointments as baits to lure people into cultism are denied access to political control in the state.

A statement by Mr Fidelis Soriwei, Special Adviser, Media Relations, to Governor Dickson, quoted the governor as having made the comment during the monthly Praise Night for May, in Yenagoa.

The governor, calling on the people to be vigilant, supportive to the party and wait for the discovery of the leader God Himself has picked to rule the state after him, predicted that the contest the forthcoming governorship contest in Bayelsa State would be characterized by trials, temptations and fierceness.

He said: “You should be vigilant and support your party and government. Pray for God’s direction. This earth has no power to give what God has not given. The leader God has anointed is there. He is waiting to be discovered.

“There will be a lot of trials, temptation because the price of Bayelsa is very high. Don’t be surprised if the conflict gets fierce. It will get hot before it gets cold. From 2012 to date, they did a lot of things, but we are still standing and counting.

“With your support, no man or woman who subscribes to evil, who does not know what is good, what is godly, shall ascend the throne, no one who initiates our children to cultism will be there.