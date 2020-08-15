Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has described the state Election Tribunal ruling in Abuja on Saturday, striking out the suit filed by Mr Vijah Opuama, challenging his eligibility as running mate in the 2019 Governorship Election as God’s unfailing love over his life.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi also described the judgment as a victory for democracy, rule of law and the government and good people of the State.

Extolling the judiciary, the Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to the three-member tribunal for their uprightness and firmness in doing what is right, no matter the cost.

He said the judgment has further demonstrated the fact that the judiciary does not only stand as the last bastion of democracy but also provides the ground for the application of the rule of law without fear or favour.

Ewhrudjakpo used the opportunity to reiterate the call for Bayelsans, particularly the opposition, to close ranks and build the state irrespective of their political leanings.

‘First, I want to thank the Almighty God for His abiding and unfailing love upon my life. Once again, I give Him all the glory for giving the Governor and my humble self the opportunity to lead this state and particularly for giving us another victory today,’ he said.

‘As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. There is nothing they did not write or say about it on Facebook and the mainstream media. But we remained unruffled because we believe God has perfected His plan in our state and no man can do otherwise.

‘I have always told those who care to listen that, God never does anything and make mistakes. Therefore, He has spoken again.

‘Let me also use this opportunity to thank the State Governorship Election Tribunal for their uprightness and incorrigibility in upholding the rule of law, and the determination and firmness of the judiciary as a whole.

‘By today’s well-thought-out judgment, our judiciary has again proved itself as the last bastion of democracy.

‘Right from the onset, the Prosperity Government of Senator Douye Diri had stretched out the Olive Branch. If they come back with a contrite spirit like David said in Psalm 51, this government will gladly accept them and work with them to make Bayelsa more prosperous and successful.’

Mr Vijah Opuama of the Liberation Movement, one of the political parties that participated in the 2019 Bayelsa guber election filed a suit against the Deputy Governor over purported false declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.

But in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owudunni, the Tribunal laid the case to rest by dismissing Opuama’s claims for lack of merit.