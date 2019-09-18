Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), promising to unleash the magic that will flaw his former party at the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election.

Fielding questions when he officially handed over his defection letter to the APC Ag National Secretary, Victor Giadom, and the National Auditor, George Moghalu, at the party’s headquarters, he noted that his mission was to ensure the total freedom of Bayelsians from the clutches of an authoritarian-like Governor Seriake Henry Dickson.

He also revealed that he would work against the PDP in helping the APC win its senatorial district, assuring that Bayelsans would be freed on November 16.

Asked why he left PDP for APC, he said: “When I was in PDP, we were enslaved by only one man who regarded himself as an emperor. There were no political activities there even if you want to be a councilor. The 105 councillors were nominated by him. The eight chairmen were nominated by him, so, I cannot be part of that.

“I was one of the founding fathers of PDP in Bayelsa State. I did not join the PDP. I took part in the formation of PDP here in August 1998, and I have been there since. But I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule.

“So, I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can uproot this bottom from the ground, so that, Bayelsans will be freed, and I promise you, Bayelsans will be freed come November 16, 2019,” he assured.

On how he intends to achieve his plans, he said: “Today, I can tell you that the candidate of APC, David Lyon, comes from Southern Ijaw LGA. That is the local government with the highest voting strength. Definitely, that local government is for APC. I come from Nembe LGA and by my joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. And I also assisted APC in winning my own senatorial district in the last election. I also assisted APC in winning House of Representatives seat during February election.

“So, those three LGAs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LG to PDP because their candidate is from there. Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from, will be donated to the present governor because his running mate is from Sagbama LGA.

“Where the governor comes from, is where he picks his running mate to PDP candidate. The question is, what will other LGAs do? We can still donate that to him, so, we are taking three, they are taking two. The remaining LGAs is 50/50,” he boasted.

Speaking while welcoming him on behalf of the National Chairman of the party, the Ag National Secretary pleaded with him to help APC to win the governorship election.