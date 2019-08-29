Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The undercurrent and cold war between two gladiators of the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Heineken Lokpobiri and Timipre Sylva is not only threatening the fortune of the party in the November 16 governorship election but also tearing the party apart.

Sources close to both camps hinged the escallating situation on the rivalry, personality ego and strong disagrement between the duo over the mode of primary adopted by the national leadership of the party.

Credible party sources in Bayelsa claimed that the irrancour dated back to the 2015 governorship election when Lokpobiri, then minister of state for agriculture allegedly sabortaged Sylva’s campaign to win the state.

The party sources further claimed that beyond Sylva’s determination to pay Lokpobiri back in his own coin with a flip in their positions, the ultimate result is the political calculations ahead of 2023 Bayelsa poll, arguing that both parties see it as winner takes all.

According to the source, Lokpobiri and Sylva’s initial fight over the 2019 guber ticket started when Lokpobiri was still a Minister.

“Lokpobiri had upper hand then because of his status as Minister while Sylva was ridiculed as not having enough money to finance the guber campaign. Now, Sylva is minister and Lokpobiri has reached out to him for settlement.

“He acknowledged him as his ‘oga’ and wants his endorsement but Sylva is deliberately keeping his distance and has shunned Lokpobiri.

“From all indications, Sylva is set for battle with Lokpobiri as he has already pitched tent with David Lyon to pick the party’s guber ticket.”