People’s Democratic Party Youth Network (PDPYN) has vowed to resist any attempt to hand over the candidacy of the party to politicians who abandoned it for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Secretary General of the group, James Oputin, said in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, that any move by the PDP leadership to hand over the party to politicians and aspirants, who turned their back on the party during critical moments would spell doom for it.

Oputin called on the PDP national leadership to tread with caution on the sensitive issue of electing a candidate for the governorship contest in the state in order not to endanger its chances of retaining political power.

He said PDP Youth Network members spread across the state were alarmed by an emergent alliance of those who have been fighting the government since 2012 and APC returnees who they fought hard to defeat during the 2015 elections.

Oputin said it was repugnant to social justice for some persons to make the sacrifice to nurture the party for the past seven years only to have a group of people attempt to wrest control of it for electoral contest.

He said the PDPYN would mobilise its members in Bayelsa to resist any attempt to yield the party to those whose previous actions have shown clearly that they don’t care about it.

He said further that those peddling the false narrative that the PDP would win the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State without the PDP Restoration Team which has waged all the battles for the parties victories, nurture it to a strong, cohesive platform, were not doing the party any good.

He stressed that there should be a difference in reward between those who selfishly see the PDP only as a platform to pursue their governorship ambition and those who have associated with it through thick and thin to build it to an impregnable and cohesive political platform.

He warned that the PDP is an attraction for political contest because of the sacrifices of those who have remained in it such as the Youth Network, the Women Alliance, and the leadership all under the Restoration Family.

He called on the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, to be wary of noxious external influence and APC returnees and their divisive antics as the party moved to pick a governorship candidate for the next election.

He said it would be regrettable for the national leadership of the PDP to think the party would win the Bayelsa governorship election without the support of Governor Seriake Dickson and the Restoration Team.

He called on Governor Dickson to stand up in defence of what is right before it is too late.

“The national leadership of the PDP would do well to ensure the Bayelsa PDP goes into this crucial electoral battle as one solid, united and cohesive platform. The PDP does not need this costly gamble at this time,” he said.