Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former minister for Agriculture and Rural Development and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Heineken Lokpobiri, has offered reasons members of the party in Bayelsa State are rooting for indirect primary to pick its governorship candidate.

Lokpobiri also disclosed that he has no personal problem with former governor, Timipre Sylva.

The state chapter of the party had been polarised with stakeholders divided over the mode of primary for the governorship.

While Lokpobiri and some members of the State Working Committee (SWC) want indirect primary, Sylva, National Assembly members, four House of Assembly members, party chairman and other members of the SWC want direct primary.

Lokpobiri, who pointed out that he would never have problem with the former governor ahead of the governorship primary, said the only way to avoid disagreements in the party is for it to conduct a credible and transparent primary election.

He said having weighed options for primary election in the party, many stakeholders in APC believed that indirect method is better to avoid unnecessary acrimony.