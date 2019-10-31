Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has held that the Young Democratic Party (YDP) do not have valid candidates for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Justice Okon Abang, who delivered judgement in case, agreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Mr Omeih Ikoli Ayebanoa, who was nominated as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Sunny Pere Agadabin, did not meet the statutory age requirement for the said office.

Justice Abang held that Ayebanoa, who declared in his INEC Form CF 001 that he was 34 years old, did not meet the statutory age requirement of 35 years as prescribed by sections 177 (b) and 187 (2) of the constsitution to run for the office of the Deputy Governor.