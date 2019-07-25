Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The entrance of the Chairman of the Bayelsa Internal Revenue Board, Dr Nimbofa Ayawei into the Bayelsa governorship race has altered the permutation as it is believed that he has been anointed by Governor Henry Seraike Dickson for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

Dickson who has been under tremendous pressure from aspirants seeking his support had vowed not to impose any candidate on the party but encouraged all the aspirants to engage members of the party and Bayelsans.

Ayawei who collected the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms barely two hours to the deadline was given a hero’s welcome back to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital by hundreds of party faithful that waited for him at the Igbogene gateway road to Yenagoa.

The party members in a carnival-like fashion, led a convoy of vehicles that caused traffic gridlock from Igbogene to his campaign office at Isaac Boro Express road.

The reception accorded by members of the party according to sources, is an indication that Ayawei has been favoured by Dickson to pick the PDP ticket because of his popularity.

Ayawei, a former lawmaker in a brief speech to his supporters declared that he has what it takes to build on the legacies of Governor Dickson and government Bayelsa State.

“I have what it takes to be the next governor of the state owing to my years of experience in public and private service to humanity. We can’t afford anyone that will come and destroy the legacies and all that has already been built. Bayelsa is on a milestone. Look at what we are experiencing today. Bayelsans are all out to felicitate with the new order.”