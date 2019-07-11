Peoples Democratic Party Youth Network (PDPYN) has blamed the unwieldy number of governorship aspirants from the party on the ambition of former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe.

The group called on the leadership of the PDP to display tact, caution and maturity to handle the sensitive issue of the governorship ticket of the party in the November 16 election to avoid jeopardising it’s chances.

PDPYN Secretary General, James Oputin, said a large number of aspirants unprecedented in the history of the PDP, have besieged the party to indicate interest in the governorship because of the ambition of Alaibe and his movement to the PDP.

The bitterness and growing disenchantment among the members of the Bayelsa PDP about the surreptitious bid to hand over the party to Alaibe, he claimed, was at the root of the incredibly high number of aspirants that have approached the PDP for the governorship ticket.

He said leaders of the PDP were coming out to contest for the gubernatorial ticket out of anger and growing resistance against the bid to hand over the party to those who abandoned it.

Oputin said former president, Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, and the Rivers State governor who are pushing to give the ticket to Alaibe should note that their actions would not do the party any good.

He said an earlier warning by PDPYN was only playing out in Bayelsa with the large number of aspirants defying even the financial blockade of N21 million to indicate interest in the party’s ticket.

He urged the national leadership of the PDP to look into the complaints of the youths network that attempt to hand over the party structure to returnees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were defeated in 2015 would be resisted.

Oputin added that the glaring bid to rob Peter to pay Paul was one ill-wind that would not do anybody any good.

He stressed that the PDP should not be its own enemy in the forthcoming election, saying it is wrong for some people to make the sacrifice to sustain the party for the past seven and a half years only for a group of people who abandoned it to reappear to wrest control of it.