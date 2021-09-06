From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The security situation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has taken a turn for the worse with gunmen unleashing mayhem in two spate incidents Sunday night.

In the first incident at Okarki junction in Yenagoa, two law enforcement officers, a police sergeant and an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the special Joint Task Force outfit codenamed Operation Doo Akpo were gunned down at a nipping point.

According to investigations, the Operation Doo Akpo team was on a routine patrol at the area and were on duty when suddenly the gunmen opened fire on them.

Though the team repelled the attack, the two operatives were, however, not lucky as they sustained fatal bullet wounds and eventually died before they got to the hospital.

In the other incident which occurred at Samphino road, around the neighbourhood where the residence of Former President Goodluck Jonathan is located, gunmen stormed the residence of Mr Gbalipre Turner, father of Mr Ebinyu Turner, Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area and abducted him.

An eyewitness account said the kidnappers who were six in numbers brandishing AK-47 and wearing military uniform gained entrance into the residence through the back door.

A police team responded to the distress call of family led a hot chase from Yenagoa through Azikoro community up to Onuebum in Ogbia Local Government Area where the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle at the community waterfront and jumped into a waiting speed boat with their victim.

The police spokesman, Mr Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident appealed for calm noting that the police are on top of the situation.

‘On 5 September 2021, at about 2030 hours, Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor, at Okarki Junction came under heavy fire by unknown gunmen, the gallant Operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out and repelled them from attacking the nipping point. Unfortunately, a police sergeant and an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps sustained fatal gunshots wounds, which led to their death.

‘In a separate incident, unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of one Chief Gbalipre Turner on 5 September 2021, at about 2200 hours, at Samphino Road, Yenagoa and abducted him to an unknown destination. Policemen responded swiftly and pursued the kidnappers to Onuebum waterfront, where they abandoned the vehicle used in the kidnap and whisked away with the victim through a speedboat.

‘The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng E Echeng, has ordered for a manhunt to rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the fleeing gunmen. The CP further appeals to members of the public to volunteer useful information that will assist the police in its investigation.’

