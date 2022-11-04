Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) and United Healthcare, an NGO, are supporting flood victims with free medicare for displaced persons camps in Agbura in Yenagao and Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGAs of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical mission is complemented by donation of food items to ameliorate the sufferings of people displaced by floods in the two communities.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the exercise on Thursday, Chairman of BHIS, Prof. Onyaye Kunle-Olowu, said the scheme’s mandate was to ensure that quality healthcare services were given to indigenes of the state.

Kunle-Olowu, who lamented the degree of destruction caused by the flood, noted that the management of BHIS was touched by the pains of the vulnerable people hence the intervention to reduce the agony caused by the flood.

Also, Executive Director of United Healthcare, Dr Kazeem Mustapha, described Bayelsa as the worst hit state, and lauded Gov. Douye Diri for the measures put in place to assuage the sufferings of the flood victims.

Mustapha, who lamented the devastation caused by the flood, stressed the need for all to show concern, particularly in these trying times, noting that natural disasters were no respecter of status.

On his part, board member of BHIS, King Bubaraye Dokola, empathised with victims for the hardships, urging them not to be in despair but keep faith with God.

Describing the disaster as disheartening, Dakolo lamented its effect on the lives and economy of people of the state, and called on the Federal Government and public-spirited individuals and organisations to take a cue from BHIS.

The lawmaker representing Sagbama Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Dr. Godbless Oyinke, described the flood situation in the state as the worst, compared to other years, noting that Bayelsa was in dire need of assistance from Federal Government.

Oyinke, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Health, appreciated the collaborative efforts of BHIS and the United healthcare towards addressing the health challenges of the victims.

Comrade John-Bipre maintained that Bayelsa laid the golden egg, and wondered why the Federal Government was yet to assist the state in the trying moment, urging the Federal Government to do the needful.

On behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Grace Okiki and Benneth Ajar, thanked their benefactors for coming to identify with them in their trying moment, and said the food items would help to reduce the current hardships.

While calling on other organisations to borrow a leaf from BHIS and the United health, Okiki and Ajar said they were encouraged by the love shown by BHIS and the United Healthcare.

Items donated were bags of sachet water, garri, rice, seasoning cubes, mosquito nets, drugs and dignity packs.(NAN)