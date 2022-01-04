From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has revealed how his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has influenced his political journey.

Governor Diri, who described Dickson as a political strategist, stated this when the ex-governor paid him a visit at his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Going down memory lane on his political journey with his predecessor, the governor recalled how both of them began their political journey serving in past civilian administrations in the state except one.

According to him, their long-standing relationship was of a mutual brotherly bond, with Dickson always instrumental in his political successes.

He disclosed that his first elected position as a member of the National Assembly was achieved under the leadership of Senator Dickson.

Governor Diri also narrated how his smooth transition from the House of Representatives to the Senate and now governor of the state became possible because Dickson believed in his capacity to consolidate the legacies laid for the state.

‘Dickson and I have known each other long before the creation of Bayelsa State (in 1996). We had been involved in Ijaw activism in Port Harcourt (Rivers State) and later served in other administrations in the state,’ the governor stated.

‘Like he (Dickson) rightly mentioned, it is only in one administration both of us did not serve in this state. And we never knew he would become governor but because that was his destiny, it came to pass.

‘The kind of relationship we share is cherished by both of us. I recall when we were looking for who to contest the House of Reps seat for our party. While I was busy looking for the right person outside, he was in his office doing the same thing. Finally, he decided and told me that those around him have pointed in my direction to represent Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal Constituency. That was how I started the journey to the National Assembly.

‘Initially, our intention was for me to go to the Senate. But being the political strategist that he is, he told me that the powers that be then would be an obstacle. So the House of Reps was the best option at that time.

‘I decided to go down this memory lane because a lot of things are happening just to underscore the relationship that I have enjoyed with my brother, friend, compatriot and leader till now that I’m governor.’

The state helmsman also advised his supporters and political associates to ensure that their structure remains intact ahead of the next elections.

Speaking earlier, Senator Dickson who described Governor Diri as his friend, brother and colleague called on Bayelsans to support the present administration.