Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to reverse its judgment that sacked David Lyon and Degi-Eremieoyo as governor and deputy-governor elect of Bayelsa state under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-man panel of Justices of the apex Court headed by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the two different applications that sought the setting aside of the February 13 judgment that went against Lyon and his deputy.

Justice Amina Augie, who delivered the lead judgment described the fresh applications that were filed by Lyon and his deputy, as well as the All Progressive Congress, APC, as “highly vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of the judicial process”.

It held that the applications were aimed at “desecrating the sanctity of the court”, stressing that it was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its final judgment in violation of the Constitution.

She held that it would amount to violating the finality of its judgment if the applications were granted.

She said granting the applications would open a floodgate for the review of decisions of the Supreme Court.

“There must be an end to litigation,” she said, adding, “the decision of the Supreme Court is final for ages in a matter” and only legislation could change it.

She said that with tears in her eyes she regretted that “very senior” lawyers were responsible for filing the applications.

“I feel like shedding tears that senior counsel in this case would ever bring this kind of frivolous applications during my life time”, Justice Augie said in an emotion laden voice.

According to Justice Augie, “It is clear that the two applications lack merit and constituted an abuse of court process”. She said there was no doubt that the applications were aimed to review a final judgement of the apex court, in violation of Order 8 Rule 2 of the Supreme Court Act.

Justice Augie stressed that the use of the mandatory word “Shall” in the said Order 8, was an indication that such application for review of final judgement of the court was bound to fail.

The court is nor authorised and lacks the jurisdiction to review its judgement”, she held, adding that the Applicants failed to either show that there was any clerical error, accidental slip or commission, or that any aspect of the judgement that needed to be varied.