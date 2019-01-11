Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government, on Thursday, posted a total of N13.6 billion as its annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for last year, as against the N4.5bn realized in 2012.

The state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd) disclosed this in Government House, Yenagoa during the monthly transparency briefing for November and December, 2018.

The Deputy Governor, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, attributed the improvement in the state IGR level to prudent and painstaking measures put in place by the Governor Dickson-led administration to boost the revenue profile of the state in the last seven years.

Rear Admiral John Jonah, however, said the present administration is still not satisfied with the current IGR, and therefore, intensifying efforts to improve on its revenue drive, particularly in the area of tax collection.

His words, “Our target was to be able to take care of half of salary obligations from tax receipts. We have not been able to meet that target but we have been able to make real progress.

“We are intensifying efforts as our tax drive is still going on. If we are able to increase the IGR level, even if the allocation from the federal level falls very low, we should be able to pay salaries without any stress.”

Giving account of the income and expenditure profile of the State for the month of December 2018, he announced a gross inflow of N15 billion from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

This amount, according to the deputy Governor, includes 13% derivation of N8.9bn, statutory allocation of N3bn, foreign exchange equalisation N2bn, Value Added Tax N898million, and refunds from other states N57.5million.

Total FAAC deductions gulped N1.5bn, comprising restructured commercial bank loans of N741 million, bond N421 million, refund of overpayment of 13% derivation to other states N128 million and Excess Crude Account Facility of N126 million.

He put the total funds available for spending in December at N15 billion made up of net FAAC inflow of N13.6 billion, November IGR of N1.4billion and refund from local government salary bailout refund, N16 million.

On the outflows, Rear Admiral John Jonah said government spent a total of N6.3 billion, comprising bank loans of N2bn, salaries of civil servants and political appointees N3.2bn, and grant to tertiary institutions, N630 million.

Other expenditure items include; Christmas bonus N238 million, 10% contribution to primary school teachers’ salary payment N45 million, and NYSC members allowance of N40 million.

According to the deputy Governor, funds available at the end of December stood at N4bn while recurrent and capital payments amounted to N11 billion.

Earlier, he said the state received a Net FAAC inflow of N13. 6bn and expended a total of N6.6 billion for the month of November last year.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded by the Governor Dickson-led administration in the area of infrastructural development.

He said the effective implementation of policies and programmes, including the monthly transparency briefing has continued to earn Governor Dickson accolades and awards from reputable media organisations.

Mr Iworiso-Markson, who lauded media practitioners for their support and contributions towards the success of the present administration in the last seven years, urged them to maintain the kind gesture for the benefit of the state.