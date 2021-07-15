From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Nembe Basaambiri (Opu Nembe) in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Crowther Duba, in a statement, said the curfew was to ensure crisis rocking the community did not escalate.

Crisis had engulfed the community over leadership tussle among the youths, which had led to factions in the youths body.

According to investigations, gunmen, believed to be loyal to one of the factions, had invaded the community on Sunday in a bid to attack some youths of the community. However, soldiers stationed in the community assisted by some youths were able to repel them. During the shoot-out one Ibeinmo Victor was shot dead.

Findings indicated fears were rife in the community over report that the gunmen had concluded plans to invade the community again.

It was learnt that the King, Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, had visited the community to sue for calm.

Duba, in the statement, said the curfew which takes effect from yesterday, appealed for calm noting that government is working to resolve all issues that led to the crisis.

“Bayelsa State government has reviewed the reports of violent crisis in Nembe, leading to a breach of the public peace and the law by yet-to-be identified individuals.

“Worried that the violence might escalate, a dusk-to-dawn curfew is hereby imposed on Nembe; Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri and environs effective from yesterday.

“The curfew shall be in force from 6pm to 6am daily, until the security situation in the affected communities improves. Relevant Security formations have been mobilised to enforce the dusk to dawn curfew. Residents of the area are therefore advised to comply in their own interest.

“Government further wishes to implore residents of Nembe and aggrieved individuals in the area to allow peace to reign by seeking civilised alternatives to resolving whatever might have caused the recent unfortunate situation,” he said in the statement.

