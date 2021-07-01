From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba has rallied support for the on-going voters’ registration.

Duba in a statement issued in Yenagoa enjoined eligible Bayelsans and other Nigerians residing in Bayelsa State have been enjoined to take advantage of the on-going continuous voters registration exercise by enrolling in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Voters’ Register.

He advised residents to participate in the registration exercise noting that a credible Voters’ Register is crucial to a free and fair electoral process.

The Commissioner said the Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise will afford those who attained the age of 18 after the last general election and others who just relocated, misplaced or damaged their voters’ cards to have the opportunity to replace them or transfer their voting units to units of choice.

He also called on traditional rulers, community leaders and the clergy to mobilize eligible citizens under their influence to participate in the continuous voters’ registration exercise.

Hon. Duba averred that registering to vote is a civic responsibility every adult citizen must undertake in order to promote sustainable democracy in the state and beyond.

