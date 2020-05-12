Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government and security operatives on Sunday intercepted and sent back two buses carrying no fewer than 17 Almajirai at the Glory Land entry point into Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Information and Orientation Freston Akpor, who disclosed this on behalf of the COVID-19 State Task Force, said in quick response, the operatives stationed at the entry point ordered that the Almajirai be taken back in the same buses conveying them.

According to Akpor, the buses were intercepted by a team of task force officials led by Akpoebi Agberebi with a team of security operatives on enforcing the ”No Entry” directive of the government at the border.

According to the members of the State Task Force on Covid-19, the Almajirai were made up of young boys of various origins from the northern states.

“While some of the Almajirai claimed they were on their way to the state on commercial fishing expedition, others claimed to be on the way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State via Bayelsa waters.”