From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) Vice- President 2, Chief Nengi James has described Bayelsa State as the hub of abandoned Federal Government projects in Nigeria.

Chief James who stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after a project monitoring and assessment tour embarked upon by office of the INC Vice President 2 over the weekend lamented that several abandoned projects by different federal government agencies and ministries dot every part of the state.

James, who is also the National Co-ordinator of Association of Rural Chiefs for Peace and Development, said it was disheartening that projects that have been earmarked and budgeted for were left abandoned hereby denying the people of the state the benefits of the projects.

“As elected Vice President 2 of INC, part of our priority is to see that our people have a better livelihood, development, progress and peace. So I decided to carry out a project monitoring and assessment tour to visit projects and see things for myself the state of several projects that have been earmarked and budgeted for.

“I completed the assignment today and decided to brief the press on my findings as part of my obligations. There are several abandoned projects and I don’t want Bayelsa State to be the abandoned projects capital. NDDC tops the lists, there are several abandoning projects ranging from shore protection, water hyacinth clearing, water projects, bridges, roads among others.

“There is an abandoned housing project at Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area, incubation centre a project of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, there is also another abandoned project by the Federal Ministry of Communications, the abandoned federal Secretariat complex which is about eighty-five percent completed, and many others.

“However, the area that gives me hope is the Polaku Gas Plant and the Industrial Park projects embarked upon by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, and I want to commend the management of NCDMB led by the Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote.”

He expressed the hope that with the pace of work at the NCDMB projects and the commitment of the NCDMB management, the projects would be completed and commissioned in record time and would not go the way of other federal government projects in the state.

