Jubril Musa

Following the sack of the governor-elect and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon, it has been warned that APC must put it’s differences aside and work to retain the state for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked Lyon, a Senior Special Assistant to Edo State governor, Hon. Wellington Osadolor said: “It’s a sad day for the APC family nationwide as the Supreme Court nullifies the election of Balyelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and his running mate Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

He further said that Edo State must be protected jealously now to ensure that APC is retained “as we cannot afford Edo to go the way of Bayelsa.

“The news came to us as a shock owing to the fact that Balyelsa State is our sister state in the South South. I must say here and now that Edo State election is this year; we must do everything possible to retain Edo State by resolving all the crises caused by some desperate politicians in the name of Edo People’s Movement to cause disaffection and political chaos in the state.”

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki must be given a second term ticket because he has the people and the vote based and his development strides thus far. “Edo is the only child now in South South; we must ensure we retain it by giving Governor Godwin Obaseki the right of first refusal. One good turn deserves another,” he stated