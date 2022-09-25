From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A kidnap kingpin behind a series of high profile kidnap incidents in Bayelsa State has been arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja.

The suspect whose real name is John Ewa but changed it to John Lyon was a dispatch rider at Sterling bank before he was sacked due alleged involvement in criminal activities at the bank.

Findings indicated while working at the bank Ewa had run several errands for his superior which gave him access to privileged information which was supplied to criminal elements to carry out operations.

After his appointment was terminated, Ewa was said to have recruited boys to run a kidnap syndicate with specialisation in kidnapping high profile residents of the state.

According to investigations, operatives of Puff Adder got on the trail of Ewa after the arrest of two suspects, Kingsley Innocent and Godlives Donald involved in the kidnap of Mr Danjuma Emeije a manager with Premium Trust Bank Yenagoa.

Emeije was kidnapped on June 30 2022 and was released after he was said to have parted with a ransom of 50 Million.

Police sources said Ewa, who runs Lyon Interior hub as cover for his criminal activities, is known for his lavish lifestyle and heavy spending at night clubs in Yenagoa.

He was said to have masterminded the kidnap of the sister to former governor Seriake Dickson and top Igbo businessmen forcing many of them to relocate from the state.

During interrogation Police sources said Ewa confessed to have been involved in only two kidnap incidents and denied being part of the gang that kidnapped Danjuma.

In a viral video, Ewa in handcuffs wearing a boxer at the premises of Operation Puff Adder Yenagoa was seen begging the Police officers to forgive him noting that his wife just gave birth

“I was not involved in your kidnap (referring to the Danjuma). There is a guy they always call for a job, his name is Millow. Please, sir forgive me. I was not involved in your matter. Please Sir my wife just gave birth”

Police sources said Ewa had gone to Premium Trust Bank pretending to be making inquiries on opening an account for his children but was actually gathering information about Danjuma.

Danjuma who was also at the premises of Puff Adder insisted that he could recognise Ewa as one of the kidnappers who was on a couch while his gang members were brutalizing him.

A Police source said a close friend of Ewa, who is an in-law of a governorship candidate of one of the major political parties in the state, is also in Police custody answering questions on the kidnap incidents in the state.

The source also hinted that barring any change of plans, Ewa should be paraded before the media this week.